Sen. McConnell slams Democrats for ‘celebrating’ impeachment, Republicans debate possible trial testimonies

UPDATED 1:33 PM PT — Thursday, January 16, 2020

Republican senators continue to debate whether they want to hear from new witnesses in the impeachment trial. On Thursday, some senators called to dismiss the articles without a trial while others said new witnesses could help defeat the impeachment case.

Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said the decision on new witnesses could be made after the trial starts.

The House officially delivered the articles of impeachment to the Senate on Thursday. The House Sergeant at Arms escorted Democrat representatives to the well of the Senate chamber, where Rep. Adam Schiff formally detailed the charges of misuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Democrats for celebrating impeachment.

“Nothing says seriousness and sobriety like handing out souvenirs, as though this were a happy bill signing instead of the gravest process in our Constitution,” he said. “It was a transparently partisan performance from beginning to end.”

Yesterday, the Speaker celebrated impeachment with souvenir pens, bearing her own golden signature, brought in on silver platters. The House’s partisan process distilled into one last perfect visual. Not solemn or serious. A transparently political exercise from beginning to end. pic.twitter.com/AshajRLH2F — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 16, 2020

A rising number of Republicans believe the articles of impeachment could be dismissed before the trial starts next Tuesday.

