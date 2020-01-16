Trending

Sen. McConnell slams Democrats for ‘celebrating’ impeachment, Republicans debate possible trial testimonies

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:33 PM PT — Thursday, January 16, 2020

Republican senators continue to debate whether they want to hear from new witnesses in the impeachment trial. On Thursday, some senators called to dismiss the articles without a trial while others said new witnesses could help defeat the impeachment case.

Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said the decision on new witnesses could be made after the trial starts.

The House officially delivered the articles of impeachment to the Senate on Thursday. The House Sergeant at Arms escorted Democrat representatives to the well of the Senate chamber, where Rep. Adam Schiff formally detailed the charges of misuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., second from right, distributed pens after she signed the resolution to transmit the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Democrats for celebrating impeachment.

“Nothing says seriousness and sobriety like handing out souvenirs, as though this were a happy bill signing instead of the gravest process in our Constitution,” he said. “It was a transparently partisan performance from beginning to end.”

A rising number of Republicans believe the articles of impeachment could be dismissed before the trial starts next Tuesday.

