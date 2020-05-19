Trending

Sen. McConnell shows support for peaceful protesters, denounces violent riots

In this May 19, 2020, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks with reporters after meeting with Senate Republicans at their weekly luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

UPDATED 1:05 PM PT — Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said every American has an obligation to distinguish peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd from violent riots.

McConnell weighed-in on both issues in a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, where he said peacefully protesting is a cherished constitutional right every citizen should support.

The senator then denounced the violent riots as “an unacceptable scourge that state and local leaders should have ended days ago.” He called on the American people to unify against those acting violently.

“Our nation is united in horror and opposition to the violent killing of Mr. Floyd, we are united,” stated the Kentucky Republican. “It is well past time that we also unite on the side of peace in our streets and peace in our communities.”

McConnell also thanked federal, state and local leaders who are taking their obligation to restore peace and stop senseless violence seriously.

“We need to unite against these violent rioters who seek only to aggrandize themselves and further damage a nation that needs healing,” the senator continued.

