Sen. McConnell reacts to President Trump’s fiery remarks at Mar-a-Lago

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:05 AM PT – Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has attempted to end his public feud with President Trump. On Tuesday, a reporter asked the Kentucky lawmaker about the 45th president’s fiery remarks following his comments after Trump’s acquittal by the Senate.

Over the weekend, President Trump called the senator a “stone cold loser” in front of Republican donors while behind closed doors at the Mar-a-Lago resort. McConnell also took a hit in February when in a statement President Trump called him “one of the most unpopular politicians in the United States” and a “dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack.”

Despite this, McConnell is now making it clear that he understands the need to unite with the 45th president to challenge the radical left’s attack on American values.

“Well what I’m concentrating on is the future and what we are confronted with here is a totally left-wing administration with a slight majority in the House,” stated the Republican senator. “A 50-50 Senate trying to transform America.”

McConnell added, the Biden administration’s actions don’t reflect the will of American voters in the 2020 election.

While also speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), his top deputy, confirmed the Senate minority leader does not bear ill will toward the 45th president. Thune noted, McConnell plans to work with President Trump to regain a GOP Senate majority.

While it isn’t clear whether the rift between President Trump and Mitch McConnell will continue, it seems the growing threat of the radical left may be enough to keep the Republican Party united.