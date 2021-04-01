Sen. McConnell: Infrastructure plan ‘not going to get’ GOP support

OAN Newsroom

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Republicans will not support the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan.

Speaking at an event in Kentucky on Thursday, McConnell criticized the more than $2 trillion proposal over its massive price tag. He cited concerns with the national debt and said raising taxes is the last thing the economy needs right now.

My advice to the Administration: If you want to do an infrastructure bill, let's do an infrastructure bill. Before the pandemic, we had the best economy in 50 years. We should not raise taxes under the guise of an infrastructure bill and send our economy in the wrong direction. pic.twitter.com/QFcHmP7GQI — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) March 31, 2021

With McConnell ruling out the possibility of a bipartisan agreement, Democrats would need to stay united in order to get it done.

They’re already signaling support for passing an eventual bill through reconciliation, even though the White House is holding talks with Republicans on its infrastructure framework.