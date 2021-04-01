Trending

Sen. McConnell: Infrastructure plan ‘not going to get’ GOP support

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 06: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks to reporters after the Senate voted to confirm Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh at the U.S. Capitol October 06, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Senate voted 50-48 to confirm Kavanaugh to replace retired Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – OCTOBER 06: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) spoke to reporters at the U.S. Capitol October 06, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:33 PM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Republicans will not support the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan.

Speaking at an event in Kentucky on Thursday, McConnell criticized the more than $2 trillion proposal over its massive price tag. He cited concerns with the national debt and said raising taxes is the last thing the economy needs right now.

With McConnell ruling out the possibility of a bipartisan agreement, Democrats would need to stay united in order to get it done.

They’re already signaling support for passing an eventual bill through reconciliation, even though the White House is holding talks with Republicans on its infrastructure framework.

MORE NEWS: Company CEOs Condemning Ga. Voting Law Amid Boycott Pressure

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE