Sen. McConnell: Democrats’ Reckless Plan To Rob Americans A Second Time

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is sounding the alarm on Democrats’ proposals that he asserts would cripple Americans physically and financially. While speaking on the Senate floor Monday, the Senate Minority Leader warned Democrats are gearing up to jam through its latest proposal to curb inflation, adding that means more spending and higher taxes on the American people.

The Kentucky Republican explained that Democrat rule in Washington, D.C. has already caused decades high inflation and skyrocketing gas prices, which is being felt by Americans in all tax brackets.

“Workers in blue collar industries are among those having the hardest time keeping up,” he stated. “US manufacturing workers are seeing their lowest average earnings adjusted for inflation since 2014, while the overall private sector workforce showing wages at 2019 levels. Unfortunately, these hardships show little sign of slowing anytime soon.”

Additionally, the Kentucky Republican said Democrats’ healthcare proposals aim to put more bureaucracy in between Americans who need care and healthcare providers. He pointed out Democrats want to implement price control measures targeting the medical industry, which is a move he said could bleed billions-of-dollars in research and development for life saving treatments and drugs. McConnell further lamented price control laws could result in lower life expectancy in the US and adds calls for government interference is hugely misguided.

“There’s no Washington magic wand, trust me,” he satetd. “Or else we’d have every American driving $1 pickup trucks and eating $1 steaks just by passing a law setting those prices at $1. There’s no such thing as a free lunch.”

In the meantime, other senators believe the American people are seeing what happens to the federal government when it is controlled by the Democrat Party and they want a change. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) believes this midterm season will be a “bloodbath” for Democrats. Recent polls show Americans aim to turnout big for the GOP this coming November with Biden’s influence in the economic, border and international crises being top concerns.