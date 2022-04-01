Sen. McConnell calls Biden’s oil release a ‘drop in the bucket’

OAN Newsroom

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) finds Joe Biden’s gas price solution to be lacking. In a Thursday interview, the Kentuckian marveled at the White House’s pledge to dispense 1 million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

While the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates America burns through roughly 20 million barrels per day, McConnell spoke fondly of the days of the Trump administration when the U.S. was a net exporter of fossil fuels. At that point in time, he claimed America represented a preferable alternative to Russian oil.

However, the minority leader lamented Biden has stripped the Western World of an ethical supplier in order to please the most radical fringe of his party. McConnell claimed gas prices are only one result of failed Big Government policies due to one-party rule. He alleged Biden and the Democrats attempt to solve every problem with exorbitant spending, which only exacerbates the situation.

The worst inflation in 40 years is fleecing American consumers from the gas pump to the grocery store. Democrats’ policies have prices rising faster than wages. The American people know one month of war in Europe doesn't explain 12 months of rising inflation on Democrats' watch. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) March 31, 2022

Although there have been some road blocks to the Democrat agenda, the Republican stated inflation has risen in direct correlation to bloated spending packages.

“The best thing that happened last year was BBB (Build Back Better) going down, but they had already done the damage,” McConnell stated. “The so-called $2 trillion Rescue Plan is what produced 40-year high inflation, so they’ve done all the wrong things. They own this and it’ll take the Feds to squeeze it out, and I don’t know how long that’ll take.”

The top Republican also expressed his surprise at a legislative push towards COVID spending when there are still funds that have yet to be dispensed. Moving forward, the minority leader does find a silver lining to the grim circumstances. Since Biden’s policies disproportionately affect the middle class, they may be more inclined to give the Republican Party a chance in November.

“We know this is gonna be a midterm report card on the performance of the President and the President’s approval rating is what’s going to drive the fall election,” McConnell noted. “So the one thing I can safely say going into the 22′ election is we’re gonna have a really good environment.”

