Sen. McConnell blames bad economy on Democrat policies

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) berated his Democrat colleagues for reckless spending while forcing the American people to foot the bill. While addressing the Senate floor Tuesday, the Kentuckian evoked the memory of economic prosperity under Republican leadership.

“In early 2020, before the pandemic, Republicans helped create one of the best economic moments for working Americans literally in out lifetimes,” McConnell stated. “Unemployment was low, inflation was low and real take-home pat was rising steadily. In fact, we had wages rising faster for the bottom 25 percent of the wage scale than for the top 25 percent.”

The Minority leader noted, the COVID pandemic caused an artificial speed bump for the American economy. He claimed the incoming Democrat government had been set up for success in January of last year as much of the private sector was reopening and COVID vaccines were readily available. However, the long serving senator lamented the political left snatched defeat from the jaws of victory and squandered the good position they had inherited.

“But through their far-left policy choices, Washington Democrats have driven our economy right into the ground,” he asserted. “Inflation is setting 40-year records in consecutive months, gas and diesel prices have set new all-time highs on consecutive days, and sticker shock continues to cause headaches for Americans buying household essentials.”

McConnell recounted tales from around the country of people scrounging to support themselves amid steep price hikes. From taking out loans to afford food to visiting multiple stores for the lowest prices, the Republican highlighted the various ways Americans have grappled with the 10 percent rise in grocery costs in the past year. However, he accused Democrats of treating government spending as the only solution, which he said is exacerbating the problem.

“Fewer than one-in-four American consumers say that this current economic conditions are even ‘somewhat good’ and fewer than one-in-five say the Biden administration’s policies haven’t done anything to help,” McConnell continued. “Democrats made runaway reckless spending their new normal here in Washington. So historic, painful inflation has become the new normal for working families everywhere else.”

Despite chastising Democrats for excessive spending, the Minority Leader has been instrumental in drumming up Republican support to advance the $40 billion Ukraine bill in the Senate.