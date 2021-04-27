Sen. McConnell: Biden’s infrastructure plan is unfocused

OAN Newsroom

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is speaking out against Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal by warning the Democrat’s job plan will cost taxpayers thousands of dollars. While speaking from the Senate floor on Monday, he criticized the left for trying to pass dishonest legislation while arguing the package neither improves infrastructure or creates jobs.

“I understand this is no longer an infrastructure plan, now it’s a jobs plan, but that turns out to be just as dishonest,” stated the Kentucky Republican. “…this plan would cost Americans more than $800,000 for every new job that would exist ten years down the road..this plan is bloated, unfocused, it’s not a targeted recipe for better public works.”

McConnell went on to highlight how the bill lacks proper funding for actual infrastructure with more funds, instead, being allocated to expand broadband technology and invested into labor unions. He said the package is a ploy of the far-left agenda and warned that Democrats are using Biden’s plan to sign-off on their excessive spending “wish list.”

“This is a sloppy liberal wish list that would spend a lot and get very little in return,” he asserted. “The far left has been bragging about all the social engineers and welfare spending that is stuffed into these proposals; they boasted that the DNA of the Green New Deal is all over this administration’s agenda.”

The Senate minority leader went on to praise the effort of Senate Republicans who introduced a counter proposal last week that that deals with “actual infrastructure.”

Republicans have responded to Democrats’ “infrastructure” bill with a smart proposal to meet real needs.



Roads. Bridges. Ports. Airports. Waterways. Broadband.



Are Democrats ready to work together? Or was “infrastructure” just wrapping paper for more gifts to the far left? — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) April 27, 2021

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) said the $600 billion proposal focuses on specific needs for the American people whereas the Democrats $2 trillion package funds wasteful, non-infrastructure projects.

“He puts more money in his proposal for electrical vehicles than he does for roads, bridges, ports, airports and waterways combined,” noted the Wyoming lawmaker. “So it’s time to say we want to do things that are really in the best interest of the American people, what the American people are asking for.”

At the end of his remarks, McConnell put the spotlight on Democrats by stating only time will tell if the left will continue to push partisan legislation disguised as beneficial to all or if they will actually try to reach across the aisle and help Americans.

“Now is the time we learn whether Democrats really want to jump-start actual public works projects or whether infrastructure was only ever intended as a wrapping paper for unrelated gifts to the far left,” stated the Senate minority leader.