Sen. McConnell: Biden using COVID funds for pickle ball amenities and ski slopes

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:32 AM PT – Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)railed against President Joe Biden for spending COVID-19 funds on unrelated projects. While speaking on the Senate floor Monday, the Kentucky lawmaker said the legacy of Biden’s nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan is “pickle ball amenities and ski slopes” rather than defeating the pandemic itself.

McConnell added, Biden also gave out environmental justice grants to address inequitable free canopy cover in Massachusetts. He then pointed out that the funds from the so-called American Rescue Plan also went toward advancing critical race theory at public schools by funding staff programs that trained educators on “all the latest woke buzzwords.”

McConnell warned Americans will continue to suffer the consequences of Biden’s reckless spending and warned it’s responsible for record level inflation that’s raising prices for American families and forcing businesses to increase their prices.