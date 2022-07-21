Sen. McConnell: Biden prefers dirty fuel from dictators over American energy

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 11:57 AM PT – Thursday, July 21, 2022

According to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), outrageous fuel prices are an argument against so-called green energy rather than a reason to transition to it. On Wednesday, the Republican stalwart decried Democrats for for domestic oil producers and exporters up to 60 percent. However, while Democrats are hindering American energy, McConnell claimed the only relief they have proposed to the American people has been made in China.

“If you are not among the 75 percent of American who say inflation has caused you financial hardship and you happen to have a spare $80,000 laying around, Washington Democrats want to give you a green energy tax credit,” explained the Republican lawmaker. “If you buy an electric vehicle, maybe with Chinese supply chains. This is what Washington Democrats are trying to do with their one party government.”

McConnell harkened back to the words of 2020 presidential candidate Biden who had promised to end fossil fuels. The Republican lamented Biden made good on those promises, promptly waging war on American oil, coal and jobs in the name of his climate crusade. Without an alternative fuel source already in place and Americans reeling from the White House’s separation from gas, McConnell noted that Biden has, indeed, sought to increase oil supply from other countries.

McConnell struggled to find the green energy efficacy in Biden’s actions as the US producers extract oil and gas at a far more environmentally friendly way than foreign competitors. Furthermore, the Republican noted the countries the Biden administration is begging for oil from are morally abhorrent to American sensibilities. Despite these negatives, McConnell declared the real loser in this situation to be American people.

“If the Biden administration really is serious about helping American consumers then they’ll stop waging war on American producers,” he stated. “If they are serious, they will call off Democrats’ plan to tax reliable American energy and to extension. For the sake of working familiar who are struggling to fill their gas tanks and lights on, I hope they get serious.”

Some of the Biden climate initiatives have faced road blocks as his $300 billion green tax credit failed in the Senate and the Supreme Court ruled the EPA could not impose an anti-carbon tax on American businesses. As inflation fears gridlock the Senate on large spending packages, Biden is reportedly considering declaring climate change a national emergency in order to steamroll democracy.