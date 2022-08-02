Sen. McConnell addresses Ky. flooding on Senate floor

OAN Newsroom

Extreme flooding wreaked havoc in Kentucky, prompting a response from the state’s top Republican in Congress. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R- Ky.) delivered updates on the ongoing tragedy in his home state on the Senate floor on Monday.

McConnell said the horrible tragedy is far from over and mentioned that records are being broken. He highlighted the fact that some counties in Kentucky are completely submerged in water. So far, the flooding has ravaged 13 counties.

“In Jackson, waters reached 43 and a half feet high breaking an 83 year old record,” explained the senator. “Drone footage shows whole towns completely submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops.”

The National Guard has been called in to assist first responders for the declared state of emergency.

“Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents.” McConnell explained. “They rescued more than 1,400 individuals in floodwaters hill. Nearly half of the rescues were by air.”

Some believe the recovery time could take several months and possibly even years. However, the Republican is confident in the resiliency of Kentuckians and believes the state will bounce back.

More heavy rainfall is expected to hit Kentucky throughout the week.



