Sen. Marshall urges U.S. to impose more sanctions on Russia now

UPDATED 10:31 AM PT – Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) is calling for the U.S. to immediately impose new sanctions on Russia. In an interview Monday, the Kansas lawmaker said the U.S. should implement all sanctions it’s already discussed now instead of waiting until June.

The Republican pointed out that the rebound of the Russian Ruble shows the current sanctions are not working. His comments echoed remarks he made on the Senate floor last month when he said Ukraine needs action now.

“The United States needs to implement our sanctions today, not yesterday. We don’t need to delay until June 24 with a waiver on energy payments from Russian banks. We still have so much more we could do, short of putting American boots on the ground.”

Marshall asserted that the U.S. needs to be a country of action and fulfill its role as the leader of the free world. This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged western nations to toughen sanctions quickly in order to stop Russia from escalating its attacks on his country.