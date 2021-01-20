Trending

Sen. Manchin speaks out on COVID-19 relief, infrastructure

UPDATED 7:36 AM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) recently spoke out in support of immediate stimulus relief for Americans as well as investing trillions of dollars into infrastructure.

In an interview over the weekend, the West Virginia senator stressed he wants Congress to promptly pass legislation, which ensures people who need help are getting it. However, he suggested relief should be targeted, but did not dismiss the idea of backing $2,000 stimulus checks.

Manchin also called for up to $4 trillion to be spent on infrastructure over the next decade.

In a tweet Tuesday, the moderate Democrat repeated that lawmakers can jump-start the economy by investing in infrastructure.

