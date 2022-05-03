Sen. Manchin on filibuster amid Roe v. Wade

OAN Newsroom

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has maintained his defense of the congressional filibuster in defiance of calls to pass Roe v. Wade as law. The West Virginia lawmaker said he did not support getting rid of the measure, which he suggested is “the only protection we have in democracy.”

Manchin added, the right of individual lawmakers to derail legislation has been used in the past to protect abortion. This comes amid speculation the Supreme Court could end federal protection for abortion handling decisions to individual states.

Democrats believe Republican lawmakers could use the filibuster to prevent attempts to pass Roe v. Wade type federal laws.

“Now that the court is poised to strike down Roe, it is my intention for the Senate to hold a vote on legislation to codify the right to an abortion in law,” Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D-N.Y.) told reporters. “Majority leader second; a vote on this legislation is not an abstract exercise, this is as urgent and real as it gets.”

This Senate will vote on the urgent need to protect a woman’s right to choose. Americans are going to see where every senator stands. Senate Democrats are standing together to fight this awful decision coming from the Roberts Court. pic.twitter.com/DEgNEK5UaU — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 3, 2022

Manchin has refused to comment on the matter, however, his remarks in defense of the filibuster comes as a break from the Democrat Party line.

