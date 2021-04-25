Trending

Sen. Manchin defends opposition to eliminating filibuster

 WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 20: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to examine the American Jobs Plan, focusing on infrastructure, climate change, and investing in our nations future on April 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Members of President Biden's cabinet are testifying about the American Jobs Plan, the administration's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan that has yet to win over a single Republican in Congress. (Photo by Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 20: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to examine the American Jobs Plan. (Photo by Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:50 PM PT – Sunday, April 25, 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) responded to claims that he is a so-called “roadblock” to getting the Biden administration’s agenda pushed through. In an interview Sunday, Manchin said the best politics is “good government,” adding “one-party-thinking” will get the country nowhere.

He said if the government does something everyone tags along with, great things can happen. Manchin credited Congress’s structure to the founding fathers. He noted, they set a brilliant strategy in place that lawmakers need to give a chance.

“We won’t give this system a chance to work,” the West Virginia senator stated. “I’m not going to be part of blowing up this Senate of ours, or basically, this democracy of ours, or the republic that we have. If we have a 51 vote threshold in the Senate, the same as the House — the House wasn’t designed to be partisan. The House was designed to be hot as a firecracker. We were designed to cool it off.”

Manchin added, there is no way America can be consistent if there is are “violent swings” every time there is a party change.

MORE NEWS: Portland Police Deal With Another Riot, Mayor Ted Wheeler Extends State Of Emergency In Response To Unrest

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE