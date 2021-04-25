Sen. Manchin defends opposition to eliminating filibuster

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:50 PM PT – Sunday, April 25, 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) responded to claims that he is a so-called “roadblock” to getting the Biden administration’s agenda pushed through. In an interview Sunday, Manchin said the best politics is “good government,” adding “one-party-thinking” will get the country nowhere.

He said if the government does something everyone tags along with, great things can happen. Manchin credited Congress’s structure to the founding fathers. He noted, they set a brilliant strategy in place that lawmakers need to give a chance.

Sen. Joe Manchin says he is "not a roadblock at all" for the Biden administration's goals, adding, "I am not going to be part of blowing up this Senate of ours, or basically this democracy of ours or the republic that we have." #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/9CxoHr793p — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 25, 2021

“We won’t give this system a chance to work,” the West Virginia senator stated. “I’m not going to be part of blowing up this Senate of ours, or basically, this democracy of ours, or the republic that we have. If we have a 51 vote threshold in the Senate, the same as the House — the House wasn’t designed to be partisan. The House was designed to be hot as a firecracker. We were designed to cool it off.”

Manchin added, there is no way America can be consistent if there is are “violent swings” every time there is a party change.