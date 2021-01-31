Trending

Sen. Manchin criticizes White House for not notifying him about Harris interview on COVID-19 relief push

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) spoke during a confirmation hearing for Secretary of Veterans Affairs nominee Denis McDonough before the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. (Leigh Vogel/Pool via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:30 PM PT – Sunday, January 31, 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) sounded off on the White House over Kamala Harris’ recent interview with local media.

In an interview over the weekend, Manchin called out the administration for not notifying him Harris would go on local airwaves to advocate Joe Biden’s proposed COVID-19 plan.

Manchin said lawmakers are trying to find a bipartisan way forward on COVID-19 relief, adding Harris’ interview did not help those efforts.

“We met with his economic team and they put out what they wanted. We said just show us the figures because people need to know,” Manchin stated. “We want to help everybody that needs help, but if a person is making $250 or $300 thousand, I don’t think they’re in much as need as a person making 40 or 50, that’s all I’ve said, we’re on a target.”

Manchin’s support for a bipartisan approach to COVID-19 legislation appeared to put him at odds with left-wing lawmaker Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.).

Sanders has been advocating for Democrats to use reconciliation, a tactic to pass a bill without GOP support.

