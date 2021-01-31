Sen. Manchin criticizes White House for not notifying him about Harris interview on COVID-19 relief push

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:30 PM PT – Sunday, January 31, 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) sounded off on the White House over Kamala Harris’ recent interview with local media.

In an interview over the weekend, Manchin called out the administration for not notifying him Harris would go on local airwaves to advocate Joe Biden’s proposed COVID-19 plan.

Manchin said lawmakers are trying to find a bipartisan way forward on COVID-19 relief, adding Harris’ interview did not help those efforts.

“We met with his economic team and they put out what they wanted. We said just show us the figures because people need to know,” Manchin stated. “We want to help everybody that needs help, but if a person is making $250 or $300 thousand, I don’t think they’re in much as need as a person making 40 or 50, that’s all I’ve said, we’re on a target.”

Manchin’s support for a bipartisan approach to COVID-19 legislation appeared to put him at odds with left-wing lawmaker Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.).

The economic and health crises facing working families today are unprecedented. The Democratic majority must go forward this week with a comprehensive $1.9 trillion emergency COVID bill. If the GOP could use reconciliation to benefit the rich, we can use it to benefit workers. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 31, 2021

Sanders has been advocating for Democrats to use reconciliation, a tactic to pass a bill without GOP support.