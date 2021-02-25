Sen. Lindsey Graham: $15 minimum wage would kill small businesses

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:20 PM PT – Thursday, February 25, 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Democrat proposals to raise the federal minimum wage would hurt millions of small businesses across the nation.

Many small businesses in South Carolina, who are being hurt by limited tourism and COVID restrictions on their business, are struggling to keep the lights on and doors open. The last thing we need is Washington adding to their problems. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 25, 2021

“There is just only so much money coming in the door and if you have to double the cost of paying a worker,” Graham noted. “You probably aren’t going to hire anybody else.”

I grew up in the back of the Sanitary Café in Central, South Carolina. When I was old enough I ran the poolroom. I know what it’s like for businesses to have to absorb increased costs. A $15 national minimum wage is a really bad idea. pic.twitter.com/4JqYJDYBFl — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 25, 2021

Graham pointed out a higher minimum wage would not pose a big problem for large corporations, such as Walmart or Costco. However, he said small family-owned bars, shops and restaurants would not be able to hire workers at $15 an hour.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina senator was very pleased to hear the news that the Senate Parliamentarian ruled the minimum wage increase to be an inappropriate policy change in reconciliation. He took to Twitter to praise the decision.