UPDATED 1:12 PM PT – Wednesday, June 8, 2022

In the second part of an exclusive interview about his new book on the Supreme Court, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) told One America News that his former boss, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, drafted a “masterfully” written leaked opinion on the Dobbs Mississippi abortion case. One America’s John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.

