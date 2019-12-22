Sen. Klobuchar refuses to say if she regrets supporting President Trump’s judicial nominees

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:12 AM PT — Sunday, December 22, 2019

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is defending her decision to approve a number of the president’s judicial nominees. While speaking to CNN Sunday, the 2020 hopeful was asked if she thought it was a mistake to approve the nominees.

Klobuchar said she does not make carte blanche decisions on President Trump’s judicial nominees, adding that she would have to decide if they were good picks on a case-by-case basis. The 2020 Democrat contender went on to say if elected, it would allow her the opportunity to fill courts with judges that she respects.

Amy Klobuchar on voting for Trump-nominated judges: "I don't carte blanche make a decision about each judge based on whether or not Trump nominated them" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/2lMBUR4PO4 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 22, 2019

Klobuchar added that “if you went by voice vote” then most of her fellow Democrat senators running in 2020 approved many of the president’s nominees as well.