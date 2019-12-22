Trending

Sen. Klobuchar refuses to say if she regrets supporting President Trump’s judicial nominees

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:12 AM PT — Sunday, December 22, 2019

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is defending her decision to approve a number of the president’s judicial nominees. While speaking to CNN Sunday, the 2020 hopeful was asked if she thought it was a mistake to approve the nominees.

Klobuchar said she does not make carte blanche decisions on President Trump’s judicial nominees, adding that she would have to decide if they were good picks on a case-by-case basis. The 2020 Democrat contender went on to say if elected, it would allow her the opportunity to fill courts with judges that she respects.

Klobuchar added that “if you went by voice vote” then most of her fellow Democrat senators running in 2020 approved many of the president’s nominees as well.

RELATED: 2020 Democrat Hopefuls Spar Over ‘Wine Cave’ Debate

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE