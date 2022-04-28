Sen. Kennedy questions impartiality of Biden’s judicial nominee Nusrat Choudhury

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:37 AM PT – Thursday, April 28, 2022

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) revealed Democrat claims of so-called “police brutality” are not entirely truthful. This came as one of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees faced criticism over comments she made bashing law enforcement.

During a Senate hearing on Wednesday, the Louisiana senator questioned Biden’s judicial nominee Nusrat Choudhury about her past claims that “police officers are killing unarmed black men every day.” Kennedy asked whether Biden’s nominee believes her claims were true. In response, Choudhury tried to dodge the question before admitting it was a “rhetorical point.”

Pres. Biden’s judicial nominee claimed that police kill unarmed Black men in America every single day. I asked if she really believes that? “I said it in my role as an advocate.” “Oh, ok, you didn’t mean it?” “I said it in my role as an advocate to make a rhetorical point.” pic.twitter.com/AgVp5j38Zy — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) April 27, 2022

Kennedy went on to question the Biden nominee’s record of judicial activism, saying he has serious doubts about her impartiality. Meanwhile, mainstream media outlets have praised Choudhury as the first Muslim woman to serve as federal judge if, in fact, confirmed by the Senate.