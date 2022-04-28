Trending

Sen. Kennedy questions impartiality of Biden’s judicial nominee Nusrat Choudhury

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., listens to testimony during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:37 AM PT – Thursday, April 28, 2022

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) revealed Democrat claims of so-called “police brutality” are not entirely truthful. This came as one of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees faced criticism over comments she made bashing law enforcement.

During a Senate hearing on Wednesday, the Louisiana senator questioned Biden’s judicial nominee Nusrat Choudhury about her past claims that “police officers are killing unarmed black men every day.” Kennedy asked whether Biden’s nominee believes her claims were true. In response, Choudhury tried to dodge the question before admitting it was a “rhetorical point.”

Kennedy went on to question the Biden nominee’s record of judicial activism, saying he has serious doubts about her impartiality. Meanwhile, mainstream media outlets have praised Choudhury as the first Muslim woman to serve as federal judge if, in fact, confirmed by the Senate.

