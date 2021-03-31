Trending

Sen. Kennedy: Putting Harris in charge of border is like making El Chapo drug czar

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy spoke at a rally on December 9, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:35 PM PT – Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) criticized Joe Biden’s decision to place Kamala Harris in charge of addressing the border crisis. In an interview on Wednesday, Kennedy said putting Harris in charge of solving this problem is like making El Chapo the drug czar.

Kennedy is now urging the Biden administration to take action by reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy and finish building the wall.

“The mantra from my Democratic colleagues and from then-candidate Biden the last four years has been if you believe in enforcing America’s immigration laws, you believe in vetting people at the border, you’re a racist. I don’t think you’re a racist,” Kennedy said. “Every other country in the world vets people before they come into their countries.”

The senator went on to say most Americans support legal immigration, not illegal immigration.

