Sen. Kennedy: Public trusts media like they trust gas station sushi

June 21 2022

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) recently criticized mainstream media for trying to stir up partisan hatred against Republicans. During a Monday interview, the Louisiana lawmaker specifically decried the actions of staffers working for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Last week, a group of seven CBS employees were arrested for walking the halls of the US Capitol without badges. They were reportedly trying to catch Republican lawmakers off guard, while attempting to interview them through the “dog puppet” character called “Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.”

Kennedy said the American people know this was an attempt to make Republicans look bad. He added, Americans don’t take mainstream media seriously.

“I’ve said it in another context, that’s why the American people — they are not fooled,” stated the Republican. “They trust the media now like they trust gas station sushi. And the media, everybody knows that — not everybody, but many members of the media — have no self-awareness. They think they are fooling the American people.”

Sen. Kennedy also said narratives curated by mainstream media are fueling hysterical outcries against conservatives. These include protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices violent unrest and cancel culture.

Colbert defended his staff during an episode of the show following their arrest by Capitol Police. He noted authorities are more cautious now while alluding the reasoning to be on part of the January 6 protests. Nonetheless, the seven staffers were charged with unlawful entry after disturbance call.

According to a Capitol Police statement, “This is an active criminal investigation and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney.”