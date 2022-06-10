Sen. Kennedy: Inflation is killing the American Dream

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:32 AM PT – Friday, June 10, 2022

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said Americans feel discouraged as the government failed to address the nations top issues. On Thursday, the Louisiana Republican argued DC has let the American people down.

“I think most American’s are very discouraged right now,” said Kennedy. “They’re worried about inflation, crime, the border and their kids education.”

Kennedy said inflation destroyed the American Dream and assured Louisiana is bearing the brunt.

“In my state, the price of gas is so high that it would be cheaper to just buy cocaine and run everywhere,” the senator voiced.

Biden-flation is gutting our state like a fish. Louisianians are digging into their savings. At $100 a tank, people can’t afford to fill up their cars with gas. Even food banks are cutting back. pic.twitter.com/duW9euMmiG — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) June 9, 2022

The Republican senator reiterated his sentiments in a video posted to his YouTube channel Thursday. He stated that president Biden’s coronavirus relief bill put America over the top. He shed light on what some of the funds were actually used for.

“In New York they used $12 million to expand a minor league baseball stadium,” he said. “In Arizona they spent $7.2 million to increase the prize money at horse racing tracks.”

Kennedy affirmed the government needs to stop spending money it doesn’t have. Meanwhile, the inflation rate has continued to hit its 40-year highs, landing at 8.3 percent in April. This comes shortly after Biden’s Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, landed in hot water for admitting she was wrong about her past assessments of the inflation crisis.

Sen. Kennedy reiterates, it seems like Biden has given up. He questioned when the administration will start firing people for their mistakes.