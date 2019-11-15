Sen. Kamala Harris introduces legislation targeting California wildfires

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:40 PM PT — Friday, November 15, 2019

In the wake of the ongoing wildfires in California, Senator Kamala Harris is saying she has a plan. On Friday, Harris proposed a bill which — if passed — would grant $10 million to communities to improve their wildfire preparedness programs.

The legislation would also prohibit the executives of publicly traded utility companies from receiving a bonus if they file for bankruptcy. The senator’s plan seeks to provide around a billion dollars annually to help insurance companies develop a certification process to assess how resilient communities are to wildfire threats.

Pacific Gas and Electric is allegedly the main culprit behind the current series of wildfires and has recently come under public scrutiny. Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has suggested the government will move to restructure PG&E if its bankruptcy proceedings aren’t resolved soon.

“As you know well, we’ve already been deeply involved in that process over the last 100 days,” stated Newsom. “I don’t know of another state that has intervened more aggressively in the bankruptcy process than the state of California.”

Recent data showed PG&E was largely responsible for 2,000 fires over the past five years. Among those, 30 percent stemmed from failed equipment.

Newsom has vowed to hold the company responsible. This could include a government takeover of the company if necessary steps aren’t being taken.

House Minority Leader and California Congressman Kevin McCarthy said he will also bring forward his own legislation to address the growing threat presented by wildfires.