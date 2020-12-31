Sen. Hawley, Rep. Duncan join GOP group to challenge Electoral College

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:44 AM PT – Thursday, December 31, 2020

The list of GOP lawmakers planning to object to the Electoral College’s vote count is continuing to grow. The newest editions are South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley.

Duncan said in a statement he plans to object because he swore an oath to protect the legality and integrity of the elections. He pointed to the numerous claims of voting fraud and irregularities, including changes to voting systems that allegedly violate the state Constitution.

Hawley echoed similar claims, stating tech giants like Facebook and Twitter pushed narratives in favor of Joe Biden. He became the first senator to commit to objecting the vote in January.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Under the Electoral Count Act of 1877, if one senator and one representative reject the vote then the process will be paused while Congress debates on the matter. The move ignores a previous warning from Senate Majorty Leader Mitch McConnell who called for Republicans not to challenge to vote.

However, a group of lawmakers led by Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks have already met with President Trump to discuss the best course of action. The representative previously stated that election results in key states could not be trusted, but could pursue even more states if needed.

“I’m not limiting myself, but by way of example Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin, maybe Arizona…their election systems are so badly flawed as to render their reported results untrustworthy,” he stated.

Brook’s took to social media to share his excitement about Hawley’s decision, stating “the fight for America’s republic is on.”

SENATOR JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO) JOINS 30+ CONGRESSMEN IN OBJECTING to electoral college vote submissions from states with such flawed election systems as to render their election results untrustworthy. BAM! The fight for America’s Republic IS ON! WATCH JANUARY 6, STARTING 1PM ET. pic.twitter.com/vjcUW9ec6U — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) December 30, 2020

More than 30 lawmakers have agreed to challenge the vote alongside Brooks, including incoming freshmen Barry Moore from Alabama and Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia.