Sen. Johnson won’t testify before J6 committee, says Democrats destroying America

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:52 AM PT – Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said he’s not going to testify before the Democrat-controlled January 6 panel. In an interview over the weekend, the Republican said Democrat Party leaders are dividing and destroying America with their hyperpartisan policies and aggressive rhetoric.

The Wisconsin lawmaker then said he’s running for re-election to undo the damage done by Democrats and to reunite our country. Johnson added, top Democrats don’t appear to like America.

“Even I did not anticipate the disaster that the Biden administration would be and Democrat policies and Democrat governance would be,” he stated. “We’ve always heard — President Obama said it, President Biden said it — that they were going to fundamentally transform this country. I always ask: do you even like much less love something you want to fundamentally transform?”

Johnson stressed, he has opposed Democrat spending packages that caused record-high inflation and Americans need to elect responsible leadership in Congress to avoid economic problems going forward.

