Sen. Johnson says he didn’t feel threatened by Capitol Hill protesters

UPDATED 2:55 PM PT – Saturday, March 13, 2021

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said he didn’t feel unsafe during the January 6 protest at the Capitol building. In a recent interview, Johnson said he never felt threatened even though thousands of people were marching on the Capitol.

He said he knew the people participating in the protest “loved their country and respected law enforcement.” Johnson also said he couldn’t say the same thing had the protest been led by BLM or Antifa.

“Had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters,” Johnson noted. “I might have been a little concerned.”

Johnson added people didn’t board up their storefront in case Joe Biden won. In a statement, he pointed out nearly 600 BLM and Antifa protests last year turned violent, resulting in 25 deaths and up to $2 billion in property damage.

