Sen. Johnson: I don’t believe anything that Joe Biden says

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:31 AM PT – Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said President Joe Biden can not be trusted because he lies all the time. In an interview Monday, the lawmaker from Wisconsin said Biden has a record of false and misleading statements, meaning his denial of politicizing the FBI can not be taken seriously.

“I don’t believe anything Joe Biden tells me,” stated the Republican. “We investigate his son Hunter and Joe Biden repeatedly said that he had never spoken to his son about overseas business deals. Now we know he spoke to him all the time about it.”

Johnson pointed to Biden’s past denial of knowing about his son Hunter Biden’s business deals with China and as one example of his lies. The senator added, the FBI is obviously being used to target Biden’s political opponents.

“So I don’t believe Joe Biden and I certainly don’t believe (Attorney General) Merrick Garland and the higher ups in the FBI,” Johnson continued. “They have been lying to the American public as well. They’ve been covering things up, so it’s obvious that the FBI has been politicized, the Department of Justice has. To me this is looking more and more like dispute over the President’s declassification authority. My understand is that the President is the ultimate of authority in terms of what is going to be declassified.”

His remarks comes amid Democrat attempts to justify the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s Florida home, alleging he had classified material in his possession. However, Sen. Johnson said this is likely untrue and Trump is being targeted for political reasons.

Meanwhile, members of the House Judiciary Committee signed preservation notices for Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. The notices demand all parties hand over documents and correspondence pertaining to the DOJ, FBI and White House’s collusion that allegedly led up to the search of Trump’s home.

🚨#BREAKING: Judiciary GOP sends preservation notices to Garland, Wray, and Klain on unprecedented Trump raid. 📍 Garland: https://t.co/7PEhFzhH5l 📍Wray: https://t.co/FQUZAj4L0l 📍Klain: https://t.co/kI0rMdT6Fb — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 15, 2022

Additionally, the Senate Intelligence Committee is seeking detailed information concerning the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Committee chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) and ranking member Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) fired off a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haynes Sunday in a bipartisan request for details on the search.

MORE NEWS: Tech Experts Hope To Correct Data Issues In Upcoming Election