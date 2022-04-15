Trending

Sen. Johnson holds roundtable with parents on education

FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on March 3, 2021. Johnson, one of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters, has decided to seek reelection to a third term, two Republicans with knowledge of the plan told The Associated Press on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill via AP, Pool, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:11 PM PT – Friday, April 15, 2022

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) recently met with his constituents to talk about the problems in children’s education. During a recent roundtable with parents on Friday, the Wisconsin lawmaker said he wanted to hear about the ideas or theories being taught that are of concern.

A major topic discussed was the response to COVID-19 and what was being taught online with parents raising worries that their children will fall behind. Critical race theory and other ideological ideas being taught in schools has been a major issue for parents across the country and Johnson said the only way to combat that is for parents to find their voice.

Attendees said it was good to see the show of support not only from Johnson, but from like-minded parents. They said it’s time to take action like their kids’ lives depend on it.

