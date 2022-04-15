Sen. Johnson holds roundtable with parents on education

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:11 PM PT – Friday, April 15, 2022

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) recently met with his constituents to talk about the problems in children’s education. During a recent roundtable with parents on Friday, the Wisconsin lawmaker said he wanted to hear about the ideas or theories being taught that are of concern.

A major topic discussed was the response to COVID-19 and what was being taught online with parents raising worries that their children will fall behind. Critical race theory and other ideological ideas being taught in schools has been a major issue for parents across the country and Johnson said the only way to combat that is for parents to find their voice.

Wisconsin parents want a say in their children’s education. I recently hosted a roundtable to hear more about their concerns. pic.twitter.com/vTLh1ZAXXz — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) April 14, 2022

Attendees said it was good to see the show of support not only from Johnson, but from like-minded parents. They said it’s time to take action like their kids’ lives depend on it.

