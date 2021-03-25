Sen. Johnson: Biden admin. ‘deaf, dumb and blind’ to border crisis

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:45 PM PT – Thursday, March 25, 2021

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) criticized the Biden administration over the crisis at southern border. In an interview on Thursday, the Wisconsin senator said Joe Biden’s officials are “deaf, dumb and blind” to the abuse of human rights and child trafficking at the border.

Johnson explained the migrant crisis was encouraged by Biden and it did not have to happen. He emphasized that Biden’s policies are putting thousands of migrants into the hands of drug cartels, which also poses a threat to U.S. national security.

The senator added Biden’s border crisis is an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

The Biden administration says they are opening the borders to be humane. But they are guaranteeing inhumanity. Not only was this predictable. It was predicted. pic.twitter.com/YH65DPyugW — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 24, 2021

“I know the Biden administration is saying they’re doing this because they want to be more humane. They are guaranteeing inhumanity,” Johnson stated. “All the problems that have been described here so far, the drug trafficking, the human trafficking, the sex trafficking. This was all revealed to us over the last few years.”

Johnson is set to visit the border facilities on Friday, as part of a group of 19 senators. He’s expected to share his observation of Biden’s crisis in coming days.