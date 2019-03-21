Sen. John Kennedy: Andrew McCabe Should Hang His Head in Shame

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:05 PM PT — Sunday, March 10, 2019

Senator John Kennedy takes aim at disgraced Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, accusing him of harming the Bureau’s reputation.

During an interview on Sunday, Kennedy said McCabe should “hang his head in shame.”

.@SenJohnKennedy says former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and others at the FBI acted on their political beliefs and for that, they “should hang their head in shame…and put their head in a bag.” pic.twitter.com/2JRvEO5C4p — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 10, 2019

Kennedy also accused him of politicizing the agency during the 2016 election.

He added agents are entitled to their opinions, but claimed McCabe crossed a line by acting on his political beliefs.

Kennedy continued to say McCabe is lucky he wasn’t prosecuted for perjury and misleading the FBI.