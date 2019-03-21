Trending

Sen. John Kennedy: Andrew McCabe Should Hang His Head in Shame

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:05 PM PT — Sunday, March 10, 2019

Senator John Kennedy takes aim at disgraced Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, accusing him of harming the Bureau’s reputation.

During an interview on Sunday, Kennedy said McCabe should “hang his head in shame.”

Kennedy also accused him of politicizing the agency during the 2016 election.

He added agents are entitled to their opinions, but claimed McCabe crossed a line by acting on his political beliefs.

Kennedy continued to say McCabe is lucky he wasn’t prosecuted for perjury and misleading the FBI.

