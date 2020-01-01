Trending

Sen. Hawley to file motion to dismiss articles of impeachment

FILE – IN this Jan 15, 2019 file photo, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Attorney General nominee William Barr during a Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:10 PM PT — Thursday, January 2, 2020

Sen. Josh Hawley is planning to introduce a new measure aimed at dismissing articles of impeachment against the president. In a string of Thursday tweets, Hawley said Democrats “don’t want to have a trial because they have no evidence.”

He added when the prosecution stalls on a case, it usually gets dismissed. The senator went on to say he will introduce the measure on Monday in an effort to “expose Dems’ circus for what it is: a fake impeachment (and) abuse of the Constitution.”

After receiving some backlash for his comments, Hawley argued the Senate “has sole power to try impeachment cases.” He suggested the Senate update its rules to deal with House Democrats’ “bogus articles” of impeachment.

The Senate impeachment trial is expected to begin sometime this month, but the articles of impeachment have yet to be released from the House of Representatives.

