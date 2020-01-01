Sen. Hawley to file motion to dismiss articles of impeachment

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:10 PM PT — Thursday, January 2, 2020

Sen. Josh Hawley is planning to introduce a new measure aimed at dismissing articles of impeachment against the president. In a string of Thursday tweets, Hawley said Democrats “don’t want to have a trial because they have no evidence.”

Dems said impeachment was URGENT. Now they don’t want to have a trial, because they have no evidence. In real world, if prosecution doesn’t proceed with case, it gets dismissed. So on Monday, I will introduce measure to dismiss this bogus impeachment for lack of prosecution — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 2, 2020

He added when the prosecution stalls on a case, it usually gets dismissed. The senator went on to say he will introduce the measure on Monday in an effort to “expose Dems’ circus for what it is: a fake impeachment (and) abuse of the Constitution.”

This will expose Dems’ circus for what it is: a fake impeachment, abuse of the Constitution, based on no evidence. If Dems won’t proceed with trial, bogus articles should be dismissed and @realDonaldTrump fully cleared — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 2, 2020

After receiving some backlash for his comments, Hawley argued the Senate “has sole power to try impeachment cases.” He suggested the Senate update its rules to deal with House Democrats’ “bogus articles” of impeachment.

Constitution says House has power to impeach, Senate has sole power to try impeachment cases. For 1st time in history, Dems trying to obstruct an impeachment trial. Senate should update its rules to dismiss these (bogus) Articles if House Dems refuse to try their case — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 2, 2020

The Senate impeachment trial is expected to begin sometime this month, but the articles of impeachment have yet to be released from the House of Representatives.

Related: Speaker Pelosi Plans To Add More Impeachment Articles In January