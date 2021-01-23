Sen. Hawley, Rep. Stefanik call for int’l probe into Chinese Communist Party’s involvement in COVID-19 cover up

OAN Newsroom

Several GOP lawmakers urge the Biden administration to hold China accountable for covering-up the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) announced they will re-introduce a bill to launch an international investigation.

The probe will focus on the Chinese Communist Party’s role in covering up the pandemic and it will be spearheaded by American health experts.

Hawley believes the WHO is a pawn for the Chinese Communist Party, rendering them incompetent to conduct an effective investigation. This is a sentiment shared by the Trump administration, which prompted their withdrawal from the WHO.

“China and the World Health Organization did not play straight with the American people,” Vice President Mike Pence stated. “They did not let our personnel into China to get information on the coronavirus until the middle of February. Fortunately, President Trump, in dealing with China from the outset of this administration, standing up to China that had been taking advantage of America for decades in the wake of Joe Biden’s cheerleading for China.”

Stefanik stressed it’s imperative for America to take the lead and find out why the WHO promoted Chinese misinformation. She highlighted the pandemic’s devastating human toll by citing the more than 400,000 American lives lost.

Stefanik demands that the Biden administration fight for American interests as well as stand up to the WHO and China. Additionally, she condemned Biden’s early action to rejoin the WHO before pushing for reforms fought for by President Trump.

“The Chinese government and the World Health Organization, which is virtually controlled by China, falsely declared that there was no evidence of human to human transmission,” President Trump said. “Later, they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease.”

In the meantime, both lawmakers will bring forward a resolution originally brought to the Senate back in March 2020. Hawley and Stefanik urge the international community to find a way for China to compensate all affected nations.

