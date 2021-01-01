Sen. Hawley files counter-complaint against Senate Dems

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:53 PM PT – Monday, January 25, 2021

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is hitting back at Democrats who are attempting to blame him for some of the recent violence on Capitol Hill.

In a counter-complaint to the Senate Ethics Committee on Monday, Hawley took aim at seven Democrat lawmakers in the upper chamber.

NEW — Sen. Josh Hawley is filing a counter-complaint against Senate Dems who called for an ethics investigation into his electoral objection Hawley calls out their partisan abuse of the Senate ethics process & potential coordination with dark money groups https://t.co/9U16PMXLic — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) January 25, 2021

This came days after the group of lawmakers asked for an investigation to be launched into Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) alleged roles in the Capitol demonstrations earlier this month.

Democrats claimed the two Republicans incited violence on January 6 after publicly questioning the integrity of the election due to mountains of evidence of voter irregularities. The two also voted against certifying votes from states with reports of voter fraud to ensure a proper investigation is carried out.

In Hawley’s complaint to the Senate Ethics Committee, he called the Democrat effort an “abuse of the Senate ethics process.” He went on to suggest Democrat efforts to come after he and Cruz are just typical of today’s “left-wing cancel culture.”