Sen. Grassley reiterates calls for HHS, DHS officials to testify about consequences of lifting title 42

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has been reiterating his call for officials to testify before the Judiciary Committee about ramifications once Title 42 is lifted. On Thursday, the committee’s ranking membeR said he’s asked chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) to have department of Health and Human Services and Department of Homeland Security officials testify about how they plan to handle the surge of illegal immigration once that provision is lifted.

Grassley highlighted how Title 42 has helped keep the US safe for the past two years while stemming the flow of illegal immigrants. He then expressed concerns about how President Joe Biden doesn’t have a detailed plan to address the crisis at the southern border.

“All of my Republican colleagues joined me in that request to Chairman Durbin,” stated the Iowa Republican. “The border is already in crisis and our immigration enforcement officers are really overwhelmed. You see it everyday on television.”

Our southern border is in crisis and our immigration enforcement officers are overwhelmed. Without a detailed plan to address the #bordercrisis, rescinding the Title 42 public health order will just make it worse. pic.twitter.com/2wve7Ip2sS — Sen. Grassley Press (@GrassleyPress) April 21, 2022

Former President Donald Trump invoked Title 42 in 2020 to help stem the spread of COVID-19 in the US by limiting asylum at the US-Mexico border. The Biden administration announced the President intends to rescind the Title 42 public health order on May 23.

