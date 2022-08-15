Trending

Sen. Grassley: Opponent is a radical who will rubber stamp Biden agenda

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 04: Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (R-IA) speaks during a news conference to discuss this week’s FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh at the U.S. Capitol October 04, 2018 in Washington, DC. Calling Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations of sexual assault by Kavanaugh “outrageous,” GOP senators hope to move forward with a confirmation vote this weekend. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Updated 2:17 PM PT – Monday, August 15, 2022

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) criticized his Democrat challenger Mike Franken over his support for open border policies. During a recent interview with Breitbart News, the Republican called Franken a radical who would be a rubber stamp for Joe Biden’s far-left agenda.

His remarks came after Franken, earlier this year, said the border wall is “idiotic” and that illegal immigration is not a crime. Grassley said the wall works and Franken’s radical stances are extreme.

“My opponent is not only extreme on saying the wall is idiotic, he also made a statement that he wants Iowa to be more progressive than California,” he stated. “Another statement that he’s made (is) that Biden is doing a fabulous job. I heard him say that during a debate. So, this guy is really far out.”

Grassley hopes he has demonstrated over the years that he works hard for the American people. He added, if Republicans win back the majority, he’ll have seniority as Senate President pro tempore. That would be useful in helping resolve various issues including runaway inflation, high gas prices and the up-tick in crime in the country.

