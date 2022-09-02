Sen. Grassley launches ad against opponent Franken

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:59 AM PT – Friday, September 2, 2022

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa appears to go on the offensive in his re-election bid. On Thursday. Grassley’s campaign released an attack ad against his opponent, Democrat Mike Franken.

The video shows Franken talking badly about the very people he’s running to represent. Franken’s comments compare the Hawkeye State to a third world wasteland.

Mike Franken trashes Iowa and disrespects Iowans every chance he gets. Who does this guy think he is? pic.twitter.com/WE1T4RnTh5 — Grassley Works (@GrassleyWorks) September 1, 2022

A recent poll shows Grassley leading in his race, holding 47 percent support compared to Franken’s 39 percent.