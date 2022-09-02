Trending

Sen. Grassley launches ad against opponent Franken

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

UPDATED 7:59 AM PT – Friday, September 2, 2022

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa appears to go on the offensive in his re-election bid. On Thursday. Grassley’s campaign released an attack ad against his opponent, Democrat Mike Franken.

The video shows Franken talking badly about the very people he’s running to represent. Franken’s comments compare the Hawkeye State to a third world wasteland.

A recent poll shows Grassley leading in his race, holding 47 percent support compared to Franken’s 39 percent.

