Sen. Graham: U.S. must be willing to intervene in Venezuela to oust Maduro

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:27 PM PT — Thursday, May 23, 2019

Senator Lindsey Graham is urging President Trump to match words with action and intervene in the Venezuelan crisis.

In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal Wednesday, Graham said Cuba is supporting the Maduro regime with heavy presence of its military and security personnel. The senator said the U.S. must be willing to interfere to counter the malicious Cuban presence in Venezuela.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is keeping the ‘”military option” on the table. Interim Venezuelan President Juan Guaido urged the U.S. to protect interests of the Venezuelan people:

“For as long as the Maduro dictatorship is in place, the best thing for Venezuela is to protect ourselves from the badly-run operations of Maduro. It’s not even recent, for more than six-years he has left Venezuela more and more indebted. If these steps are taken by the United States then it will be decided by the United States. It looks like they can help.”

Senator Graham also said the political crisis in Venezuela must end soon to allow the nation to start restoring its failing economy.