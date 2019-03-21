Sen. Graham tours Golan Heights with Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:22 PM PT — Monday, March 11, 2019

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham recently toured the disputed Golan Heights with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Graham, Netanyahu, and U..S Ambassador to Israel David Friedman visited the area Monday.

The senator vowed to urge the U.S. to formally recognize Golan Heights as a part of Israel.

Israel took control of the territory from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War, but the area is not internationally recognized as belonging to the Jewish state.

Graham said he will be talking to President Trump on the issue and suggested there is support on Capitol Hill.

“I do believe there’s bipartisan support in the Congress to recognize the Golan Heights as part of the State of Israel for a lot of reasons — in the State Department, there’s a map and this part, the Golan, is labeled as disputed territory,” he stated. “My goal is to try to persuade the administration to change that designation, that it’s not disputed — the Golan is not in dispute.”

Graham went on to say the Golan will always belong to Israel.