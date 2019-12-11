Sen. Graham: Serious doubts FISA courts can continue working if no legal action is taken against FBI

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:47 AM PT — Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) recently slammed the FBI for abusing its power to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on former Trump campaign official Carter Page. During the Department of Justice Inspector General’s hearing Wednesday, the senator said there needs to be more “checks and balances to make sure something like this never happens again.”

The Republican lawmaker also warned Inspector General Michael Horowitz against refusing to recommend charges against the bureau for mishandling the investigation.

Graham went on to say he has serious doubts the FISA court can continue working if nothing is done, adding that the court will “lose his support” if no corrective action is taken.

Meanwhile, Horowitz told senators the FBI maintained surveillance on Carter Page even when its investigation into him was winding down. While discussing his report Wednesday, Horowitz outlined 17 instances where the bureau intentionally “omitted or withheld” information in their application for FISA warrants.

One of the instances he touched on was the FBI learning information that undercut the credibility of the Steele dossier, which it failed to disclose to the FISA courts. The Inspector General also said the FBI failed to include other exculpatory evidence regarding Carter Page and George Papadopoulos.