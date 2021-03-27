Sen. Graham says border wall is effective, should be completed

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:25 AM PT – Saturday, March 27, 2021

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) said the border wall is effective and makes Border Patrol’s job easier.

Graham made comments on Friday, as several Senate Republicans took a trip to the southern border in Texas. He went on to say the Biden administration has halted wall construction despite the wall proving to fight illegal immigration.

The senator added he doesn’t blame people for making the journey to the U.S., but rather the policies set in place incentivizing the dangerous trip.

It makes no sense for the Biden Administration to stop construction of the border wall. pic.twitter.com/E4uVD2uuy4 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 27, 2021

“One of the big takeaways of this trip is last night the Border Patrol agents told us that where there’s a wall their job is so much easier, and the Biden administration’s decided to stop wall construction,” Graham stated. “It makes absolutely no sense. Walls are very effective when it comes to fighting illegal immigration and let’s complete the wall.”

The Republican called on Biden to stop urging immigrants to travel to the southern border.

MORE NEWS: Car Bomb In Colombia Injures Over A Dozen People