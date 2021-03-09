Sen. Graham: President Trump can make GOP stronger

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:22 AM PT – Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he wants to continue polices that will make America strong. During an interview on Sunday, he stressed the best way forward for the Republican Party is a party influenced by President Trump.

The South Carolina lawmaker praised the 45th president’s electoral success, while also noting no other Republican candidate has garnered as much support from American voters.

Additionally, Graham said he hopes Republican leaders will work with President Trump and suggested Trump could take the party to new heights.

“He could make the Republican Party something that nobody else I know could make it,” stated the senator said. “He could make it bigger, he could make it stronger, he could make it more diverse and he also could destroy it.”

Graham’s comments came after President Trump recently spoke to supporters at the CPAC in an effort to solidify his leadership role in the party.

.@LindseyGrahamSC to @jonathanvswan: "I could throw [Trump] over tomorrow. Why aren't I?" Swan: "Yeah. That's what I really don't understand." Graham: "Well, then you don't understand me very much." Swan: "I don't. That's why I'm asking you." #AxiosOnHBO pic.twitter.com/ASwsqPUIdw — Axios (@axios) March 8, 2021

Graham said he would support President Trump in 2024, while asserting he would be the most electable Republican candidate.