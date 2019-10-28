Trending

Sen. Graham praises President Trump for his work fighting ISIS in Middle East

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks in the Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, following an announcement from President Donald Trump that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:06 AM PT — Monday, October 28, 2019

Senator Lindsey Graham is giving credit to President Trump when it comes to fighting ISIS. While speaking to reporters at the White House Sunday, the South Carolina lawmaker said even the president’s biggest critics should be saying “well done.”

His comments came shortly after the announcement that the leader of ISIS was killed in a strike. Graham said this is a moment where we should all be proud of the U.S. military and intelligence agencies for keeping us safe. He added, ISIS is not a group that can be approached from a diplomatic perspective.

The Republican lawmaker pointed out that the president came up with a new strategy in Syria, which he believes should have been utilized in Iraq. In regards to the model, he’s calling it a “game-changer.”

People look at a destroyed houses near the village of Barisha, in Idlib province, Syria, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, after an operation by the U.S. military which targeted Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of the Islamic State group. President Donald Trump says Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead after a U.S. military operation in Syria targeted the Islamic State group leader. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

