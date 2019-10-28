Sen. Graham praises President Trump for his work fighting ISIS in Middle East

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:06 AM PT — Monday, October 28, 2019

Senator Lindsey Graham is giving credit to President Trump when it comes to fighting ISIS. While speaking to reporters at the White House Sunday, the South Carolina lawmaker said even the president’s biggest critics should be saying “well done.”

His comments came shortly after the announcement that the leader of ISIS was killed in a strike. Graham said this is a moment where we should all be proud of the U.S. military and intelligence agencies for keeping us safe. He added, ISIS is not a group that can be approached from a diplomatic perspective.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: "ISIS is as a depraved organization that's ever existed in the history of the world. They are religious Nazis. They cannot be accommodated. They cannot be negotiated with and they have to be destroyed." pic.twitter.com/7oHjLSSzXz — The Hill (@thehill) October 27, 2019

The Republican lawmaker pointed out that the president came up with a new strategy in Syria, which he believes should have been utilized in Iraq. In regards to the model, he’s calling it a “game-changer.”