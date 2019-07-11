Sen. Graham: Leaks from former U.K. Ambassador ‘bad for diplomacy’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:41 AM PT – Thursday, July 11, 2019

According to Senator Lindsey Graham, the leaked messages from the former British ambassador about President Trump are “bad for diplomacy.” While talking to reporters in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, the South Carolina lawmaker said high government leaks pose a threat to international relations.

“Diplomats can be compromised way too easily in this cyber world we live in, and so I just worry about setting a trend,” he stated.

While President Trump referred to Kim Darroch as “a fool,” Graham said everybody has the right to their own opinion.

…handled. I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

“I think the language that the ambassador used, I didn’t particularly like, but his analysis was his analysis and if you read, he was pretty balanced about the president being able to survive almost anything,” Graham told reporters. “So the point is, these were meant to be confidential and now that they’re out in the public you get a public reaction to public releases.”

Some U.K. officials are alleging the leak could have been staged to sow discord between Britain and the U.S.