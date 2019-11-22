Sen. Graham launches probe into Bidens, Burisma & Ukraine

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:51 AM PT — Friday, November 22, 2019

Sen. Lindsey Graham is kick-starting an investigation into the Bidens and the Ukraine gas company Burisma. In a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee chair requested documents related to Joe Biden and his communications with Ukraine officials.

Today, Chairman @LindseyGrahamSC sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting documents related to contacts between Vice President Biden, Hunter Biden, other Obama administration officials and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. MORE: https://t.co/aSw27OMIej — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) November 21, 2019

In a possible GOP response to Democrat-led impeachment efforts, Graham is looking to prove Biden meddled in an investigation into Burisma, which employed his son Hunter. This comes as President Trump has long accused Biden of helping to push out Ukraine’s top prosecutor to protect his son.

“He (Joe Biden) wouldn’t give, I think it was billions of dollars, to Ukraine unless they fired the prosecutor who was looking at his son (Hunter Biden) and his son’s company,” stated the president. “When you look at other people and what they’ve done…I believe there was was tremendous corruption.”

If the Democrat-led House Intelligence Committee won’t look into the Bidens, Sen. Graham’s office said the GOP-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee will. Graham did not set a deadline for Secretary Pompeo to handover the documents.