Sen. Graham invites Rudy Giuliani to testify about Ukraine trip with OAN

UPDATED 10:40 AM PT — Sunday, December 15, 2019

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has invited Rudy Giuliani to testify about his trip to Ukraine with One America News. During a recent interview, Graham said he would be glad to talk with Giuliani so he can tell Congress what the attorney uncovered during his trip.

However, Graham added he would only take up the attorney’s testimony after the impeachment trial ends.

Giuliani has been leading efforts to uncover information about the Biden family’s ties to Ukraine and corruption. He visited the White House on Friday, where he was seen leaving the West Wing. The administration has yet to comment on the reason behind the visit, but President Trump has asked the attorney to brief GOP senators and the DOJ on his findings from last week’s trip.

Giuliani has since announced he will be revealing “evidence I have garnered through hundreds of hours of research.”

In my next thread of tweets I will be sharing some of the evidence I have garnered through hundreds of hours of research. Turn notifications on & stay tuned. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

One America’s Chanel Rion accompanied Giuliani to Ukraine to interview former Ukrainian prosecutors and officials associated with the Democrat’s impeachment argument.

Graham’s invitation came after he vowed to make impeachment “die quickly” when it reaches the Senate. On Saturday, Graham said he wants Democrats to “make their case based on the record they established in the House” before putting impeachment to a vote.

“I don’t know where this goes, but I know impeachment will be over soon,” he said. “This thing will come to the Senate, it will die quickly and I will do everything I can to make it die quickly.”

He went on to discuss the results of the Mueller report and said there was never any evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

“I supported the Mueller investigation, by the way,” said the senator. “I didn’t know what Trump had done with the Russians, (but) what I have come to believe (is) there is no collusion.”

Graham said he predicts the Senate will be done with its trial by mid-January.

