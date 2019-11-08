Sen. Graham: Impeachment witnesses changing testimonies is ‘suspicious’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:21 AM PT — Friday, November 8, 2019

Senator Lindsey Graham is sounding the alarm over witnesses in the impeachment inquiry changing their testimonies during hearings. While talking to reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday, Graham said EU ambassador Gordon Sondland told the Senate there was a ‘quid pro quo’ after initially saying there was none.

“I find that witnesses, when they change their mind like that, is a highly suspicious event,” he stated. “I’d like to know more about that.”

“The whole process is a joke. ….You [media] just pick things you like. Ya’ll hate this guy [Trump]. Ya’ll want to get him impeached. I’m not buying into Schiff running a legitimate operation over there. …This is a political vendetta.” — @LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/RprXX4GHVJ — Kevin Bishop (@KevinDBishop) November 6, 2019

The South Carolina lawmaker also cast doubt on the upcoming public impeachment hearings in the Democrat-controlled House.

“I think this is a bunch of crap in the House, I let Mueller do his job because I trusted him,” he explained. “I don’t trust Adam Schiff to be getting to the truth, I don’t trust the process in the House as being fair.”

Senator Graham also pointed out special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy both have said there was no ‘quid pro quo’ in President Trump’s actions.