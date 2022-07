OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 2:39 PM PT – Friday, July 15, 2022

In an exclusive interview following his visit to Ukraine, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told One America News the stakes of the war are high. However, he said if the US lets Putin get away with this, “the world will unravel quickly.” One America’s John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.

