Sen. Graham: I will not support witnesses being called for by President Trump or Sen. Schumer

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:58 PM PT — Wednesday, December 18, 2019

On Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham said his goal is to have the shortest possible impeachment trial in the Senate. While speaking to reporters, the South Carolina Republican said the trial record used in the House would be the same record used in the Senate.

He said the impeachment would be shot down in the Senate and added he doesn’t need any witnesses to do it.

“I am not going to support witnesses being called for by the president, by Sen. Schumer,” stated Sen. Graham. “We’re going to vote on the same product the House used…and I think most senators on our side are ready to move forward at an appropriate time.”

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC: "My goal is to have as short a trial possible." Full video here: https://t.co/VfgxBuLVc6 pic.twitter.com/y3UKt8YDgu — CSPAN (@cspan) December 18, 2019

Graham previously called the impeachment inquiry a partisan sham and said the Senate wants to move on to things that actually matter to the American people. Last week, he vowed to make impeachment “die quickly” when it reaches the Senate.

He said he wants Democrats to “make their case based on the record they established in the House” before putting impeachment to a vote.

“I don’t know where this goes, but I know impeachment will be over soon,” said Sen. Graham. “This thing will come to the Senate, it will die quickly and I will do everything I can to make it die quickly.”

