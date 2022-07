OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 6:08 AM PT – Thursday, July 14, 2022

In the first part of an exclusive interview, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) fresh from his visit to Ukraine told One America News he witnessed first-hand evidence of Russian war crimes. However, he also said the Russian army is quickly “running out of men and equipment” in Ukraine. One America’s John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.